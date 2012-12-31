HAFIZABAD - Four of a family (all women) were killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries when a car they were travelling in overturned near Kot Sarwar Interchange, about 30-km from here at 6:00pm on Sunday.

According to the Motorway Police source, five women along with Muhammad Ameen were on the way to Pind Dadan Khan from Lahore in a car. When they reached near Kot Sarwar Interchange one of the tyres of the vehicle exploded as a result of which the vehicle dashed against the divider on the motorway and overturned.

Resultantly Khadija Begum and her daughters - Aisha Bibi, Amina Bibi and Asima Bibi died on the spot while her fourth daughter Razia Bibi and Muhammad Ameen sustained critical injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were taken to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian by the Motorway Police.