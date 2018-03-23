Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan says Afghan war could not be fought on Pakistani soil, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had destroyed terrorist's network from its soil and rejected perception that Pakistan is safe haven for terrorists.

The minister said Pakistan had categorically told to the United States to deal war on terror issue inside Afghanistan but not Pakistan. We had eliminated menace of terrorism from the country.

He said massive land of Afghanistan is not under control of its government and urged Afghanistan to fight war by itself.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan on permanent basis. If Afghanistan has any information regarding militants then it should share with Pakistan and we would take action against them.

He said Afghanistan should also take stern action against those elements using Afghan's soil for terrorism activities against Pakistan.

He said civil and military leadership are united on Afghanistan issue.