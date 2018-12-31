Share:

ISLAMABAD - The initiative of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about local manufacturing has started bearing fruit as on average 100,000 handsets are being assembled each month in Pakistan. The authority, in order to encourage development of local manufacturing of mobile handsets, introduced a regime enabling PTA type approval holder companies to set-up plants in Pakistan for manufacturing/assembly of mobile handsets. This initiative was the first strategic step towards encouraging local manufacturing of mobile handsets in Pakistan and it has also created over 3,200 jobs in market and enabled young professionals to have skill development in this specialized field. According to PTA, after introduction of this regime, over 16 companies obtained permissions for local assembly of mobile handsets and installed assembling plants that are fully operational. PTA envisions to further enhance this regime to promote local manufacturing of high end mobile handsets in future.

Furthermore, the Authority also plans to engage with other government departments to offer incentives that will encourage foreign companies to invest in Pakistan to assemble and manufacture mobile handsets.