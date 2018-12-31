Share:

Eleven development projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor have so far been completed while as many projects are under construction.

According to the latest progress report on CPEC issued by Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, around 18.9 billion dollars have so far been invested in these projects.

The progress report said twenty more projects are also in pipeline under the CPEC.

It said out of fifteen energy projects planned as priority with a total generation capacity of 11,110 MW, seven have been completed while another six are under construction with a total capacity of 6,910 MW.

Regarding infrastructure projects, the report said currently three projects are under construction.

It said CPEC is the largest and most comprehensive project under Belt and Road Initiative, besides being of great political, economic and social significance both to China and Pakistan.