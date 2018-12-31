Share:

LAHORE - Lahore SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain has said that the Headquarters Wing is actively contributing to the Lahore Police in maintaining the law and order situation in the provincial capital.

As many as 2412 prisoners from Lahore and 58 under-trail prisoners from other districts were safely produced in various courts by the it’s Judicial Wing during the previous week. The officer while sharing the weekly performance of the Headquarters Wing said that more than 90 police reserve units were deployed in different areas of the city on daily basis to maintain law and order. The police also made foolproof security arrangements for protests and rallies in Lahore.

The Reserve Police units also carried out special operations against encroachments, security cover to VVIPs and other sensitive places of worship including churches and mosques. He further informed that the policemen from 80 Reserves of Anti-Riot Force arrested 12 protesters, dispersed 1550 persons to clear six main roads during the previous week. Syed Karrar Hussain said that at least 16 policemen donated their blood to patients of Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) of different hospitals. A training course on “Better Service Delivery and Attitude Change “ was also held to bring improvement in behaviour and working of policemen.

Expert psychologists and analysts conducted various lectures for behaviour modification, he added. Policemen including duty officers, potential duty officers and others from investigation and operations wing attended the course, he concluded.

ASHRAF JAVED