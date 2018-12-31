Share:

Rawalpindi - The local police raided an illegal gas re-filling point here on Sunday and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman. According to details, Waris Khan Police conducted a raid and arrested Ikram Ullah and Anayat Ullah on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Fayyaz Dev has directed to launch a crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.