Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Planning Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has found several housing societies and schemes falling in zone 2, 4 and 5 of Islamabad as illegal due to their failure in applying for registration and obtaining the No-Objection Certificate from the concerned authorities, it has been learnt.

The forensic audit of the housing societies carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court reveals that at least 44 illegal housing societies are functional in zone 2 and 5 only. In most of the cases, the management of the housing society did not apply for registration and obtain the NOC.

The schemes falling in zone-2 and sector E-11 include Islamabad Cooperative Farming Scheme sector D-17; Paradise City, sector G-17; Supreme Court Employees Housing Scheme, sector G-17; Gulshan-e-Rehman, sector C-17; Pakistan Overseas Housing Scheme, sector F-16; Jammu and Kashmir Housing Society, sector F-15; Services Housing Scheme, sector E-11; Pakistan Town phase-II, sector G-16 and F-16; Federation of Employees Housing Scheme, sector E-11; New Islamabad Garden, sector E-16 and RP Corporation, sector E-16. In the zone, only National Police Foundation situated in sector E-11 has been issued NOC.

The schemes falling in zone 5 and which did not apply for the registration include Gulshan-e-Rabia off Japan Road; Gulshan-e-Rehman off Japan Road; Morgah City, GT Road; Hamza Town Kahuta Road; Parliamentarians Enclave off Japan Road; National Cooperative (former Aiwan-e-Sadar) Kahuta Road; Media Town off Islamabad Highway; Tele Town off Japan Road; National Police Foundation, PWD Road off Islamabad Highway (Islamabad part); Azam Town off Kahuta Road; Pak PWD off Islamabad Highway; Dhanyal Town/Fiza Town, Dhamyal, Sihala; Pakistan Town Phase-II PWD Road off Islamabad Highway; Ghauri Town phases in zone-5, Japan Road Islamabad Highway; Askaria Town off Japan Road; Judicial Employees Housing Scheme Kirpa Chirah Road; Bankers City off Dhanwala Road; Rasheed Town Japan Road; Bankers Town/Hamza Town Kahuta Road; River View, Kahuta Road, Fatima Villas; Television Media Town; Gulshan-e-Danish G T Road; Fiza Town Sihala; Aliya Town Moza Lohi Bher Dakhli Jawa; Danyal Town Sihala;Aiza Garden Mouza Lohi Bher Dakhli Jawa; Sahozai Town Ganghota Syedan; New Model Town Humak/Roshan Enclave Mouza Niazian; Jinnah Garden-II Mouza Jabbi and Chak Kamdar Kahuta Road and National Assembly scheme mouza Chocha off Darwala Road.

As per ICT (Zoning) Regulations, 1992, Islamabad Capital Territory has been divided into five zones. Three zones out of five zones; i.e. zone 2, zone 4 and zone 5 have been earmarked for planning and development of housing schemes/agro farming schemes by the private sector i.e. cooperative housing societies or private limited companies. Such private schemes are also allowed in sector E-11 Islamabad. Two step approval of private housing schemes are granted by CDA.

In the first step, layout plan is approved then on completion of subsequent formalities, the NOC is issued. CDA also issues completion certificate after completion of development in the scheme as per the approved layout plan design of services and approved specifications.

The directorate of housing societies and regional planning of planning wing, CDA are dealing with the affairs of the private housing schemes in zone 2, 4 and 5 of ICT. Furthermore, since August 2016, directorate of building control-II CDA has also been established for exercising building control in private housing schemes and other private lands. Deputy Commissioner/Registrar cooperative societies, ICT administration regulates the registration, admin affairs, financial matters, elections, holding of annual general meetings, allotment, auction of plots, annual audit, etc of cooperative housing societies.

The security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan regulates the affairs of private limited companies. CDA on the other hand, regulates the planning and development of the housing schemes planned, launched and developed by such cooperative housing societies and private limited companies, according to the SOPs.