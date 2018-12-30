Share:

According to a news report, Pakistan is going to launch a 4G helmet for KP police. PTI is moving towards E-Policing under 100 days plan and the 4G helmet is the first invention being invented in Pakistan’s history. This will determine the position of police officers and will help them to directly contact their headquarters and police stations.

Now the country looks developed by using the methods of European countries, which are needed. Besides this, 4G helmet will always make the wearer aware about the goings on near him/her and in no time give the all information about the problems. The government needs to improve it in each places of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN,

Kech, December 20.