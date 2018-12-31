Share:

Islamabad - Water and Power Development Authority Sunday signed a formal agreement with tribal elders to acquire land for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

The signing of the agreement for the land acquisition will pave the way for construction of Mohammand Dam, said a spokesman of Wapda.

The agreement between Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority and tribal elders was signed under the supervision of district administration Mohmand for acquiring the land to construct Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, said the spokesman.

This achievement has been made possible with the active support of the local administration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the local elders and the members of the National Assembly belonging to the project area, the spokesman added.

This development has paved the way to initiate construction work on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, said the spokesman. The agreement pertaining to the rates for acquiring the land has also been endorsed by the Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement of Mohmand Dam Project formed under the Implementation Committee on Dams, the spokesman added.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 8,675 acres land is to be acquired for construction of the requisite infrastructure at the dam site, 56 kilometer-long reservoir and irrigation network and re-regulation pond area. Contrary to other major projects like Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, where process for acquiring the land has been lingering on since long, the formal agreement with the local tribes to acquire land for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has been signed after consultation of a few months. The tribes of Burhan Khel, Esa Khel and Saparay Mulagoree of Tehsil Pandiali and Pranghar and MNA from Mohmand District Sajid Khan and MNA from Charsada Malik Anwer Taj signed the agreement with WAPDA for land. It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA using bridge financing through its own resources, transferred Rs. 684 million to local administration for purchase of land.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in erstwhile Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after the delay of over five decades. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months with an approved PC-I of about Rs309 billion. On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water and generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity. The project will significantly contribute towards development of agriculture, industrial, economic and social sectors in the country, besides alleviating poverty and providing job opportunities to the locals in the project area. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs51.6 billion.