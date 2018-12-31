Share:

LAHORE - As the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on fake bank accounts submitted its report to the Supreme Court, the ruling PTI has started mounting pressure on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to step down because of his alleged involvement in the dirty business, in which a number of other leaders including Asif Zardari have also been named.

A federal minister is scheduled to visit Karachi today to review the political situation there and hold talks with important leaders to examine the possibility of removing the Sindh CM through a no-confidence motion in case he doesn’t vacate the office voluntarily.

Sindh’s PTI leaders are telling the central leadership that the iron is hot and this is the most opportune time to rid the province of the PPP’s (mis)rule. They claim that the PTI, with cooperation from some other parties, can have its chief minister installed in the only province where the party is not part of the governing setup.

The PTI’s ability to ‘conquer’ Sindh in less than six months after the general elections sounds like music to the top bosses’ ears. But they are ignoring the likely consequences of such a plan.

Important PPP leaders are already fuming over the PTI’s moves and have warned that steps to dislodge the Sindh chief minister would have dangerous consequences for the federation, something unbecoming of a party that ruled the country at least four times and eulogized its chairperson Benazir Bhutto as “Charon Soobon Ki Zanjeer”.

Some PPP leaders allege that the PTI is out against the party because of its opposition to the government’s plan to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment, as a result of which many subjects were transferred from the federation to the provinces. The assertion holds little water as it is an open secret that so far the PTI is not in a position to have even an ordinary law passed from parliament without the support of other parties, leave alone a constitutional amendment that can be adopted only with a two-thirds majority in both houses of the parliament.

(The PTI has only about 155 seats in the National Assembly against 85 of the PML-N, 54 of the PPP, 16 of the MMA, seven of the MQM and five of the PML-Q).

Despite this, PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari addressed a number of public meetings during the past few days to let the PTI government know in categorical terms that his party would not tolerate anti-PPP moves hands down.

It’s true that allegations against the PPP leaders are very serious. Granted that the Supreme Court has frozen all accounts and banned the sale/purchase of all properties mentioned in the JIT report, which shows the seriousness of the accusations, the PTI has little right to remove the incumbent Sindh chief minister and replace him with a nominee of its own. The best option will be to let the law take its own course.

The ‘accused’ mentioned in the JIT should be interrogated strictly according to the law and then proceeded against.

If Murad Ali Shah ultimately steps down on his own or the party asks him to vacate the seat on moral grounds, it’s still the PPP’s right to bring in a new chief minister.

(At present, the PPP has 99 seats in the Sindh Assembly, PTI 30, MQM 20, GDA 14). A party whose strength in the provincial legislature is more than three times that of the PTI’s should not be pushed to the opposition benches by any means).

Some PTI leaders’ claims that legislators belonging to some other parties are in contact with the former and that they can replace the Sindh CM will land the PTI in great trouble.

Everybody knows that the country faces countless serious problems which the PTI government should solve on priority basis. At a time when people are groaning under the burden of problems, it would be wrong for the PTI government to try to replace the Sindh chief minister through artificial means. Reducing the largest party into a minority through the creation of a forward bloc will be nothing but artificiality.

Such steps would provide the PPP with a justification to use all possible foul methods to dislodge the PTI-led coalition at the centre. If the PPP and the PML-N join hands and spend money, they can purchase many MNAs available in the ‘open market’ to topple Imran Khan’s government.

Everything is fair in love and war, they say.

The PTI must bear in mind that it would not have a smooth sailing in Islamabad if the PPP was not allowed to rule Sindh.

The PTI must tolerate the PPP just like the PML-N government had tolerated both the PTI and PPP governments in KP and Sindh, respectively, during 2013-18. This is the beauty of democracy.

By taking any hasty step against the present Sindh government, the PTI leadership would be shooting in the foot.