SIALKOT-The Sialkot district administration has sent new feasibility and PC-1 to Punjab government for final arrival to establish 9km long protective dyke along the banks River Chenab.

Construction of the protective dyke will help save 100 villages of Sambrial Tehsil besides important commercial hubs like Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Sialkot Tannery Zone and the surrounding areas from recurring flood threats.

According to senior officials of the Punjab Highways Department, about 9km long portion was left “unprotected” after construction of a bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur with a cost of billions of rupees to connect hundreds of local villages of both neighbouring Sialkot and Gujrat districts besides diverting the course of floodwater in River Chenab there.

However, about 9km long area along the banks of River Chenab was left due to which about 100 villages of Sambrial tehsil, Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust and Tannery Zone were left unprotected.

Now, following strong protest lodged by local population of these 100 villages of Sambrial tehsil, the district administration has got prepared a new feasibility and sent its PC-1 to the Punjab government to establish the “missing” 9km long protective dyke along banks of River Chenab.

Officials informed that Rs2 billion would be spent on the construction of the 9km long protective dyke. The officials revealed that construction work of the protective dyke would begin in February 2019 and would be completed before the coming rainy and flood season in the large public interest.

Seminar on information technology

Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) organized an Information Technology (IT) awareness raising seminar here today.

Pakistan surgical industry’s leader Muhammad Jahangir Bajwa and Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal jointly presided over the even. A large number of the surgical instruments’ manufactures and exporters attended.

The experts stressed the need of early up-gradation and modernization of surgical industry besides urging the Sialkot exporters to adopt the advanced manufacturing technology to meet the global trade challenges as well.

The experts added that Sialkot-Pakistan’s surgical industry was in dire need of advanced manufacturing technology besides adopting the international standard marketing methods as well.