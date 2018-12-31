Share:

ISLAMABAD - The annual general meeting of the Haemophilia Welfare Society (HPWS) was held here at Pakistan Sweet Homes and the issues and challenges being faced by the patients were discussed. An in-depth open panel discussion was held in which patients discussed their problems with the medical advisory board, said a news release.

This was followed by Save One Life sponsorship fund distribution for its beneficiaries.

SOL is an international partner of HPWS, which provides sponsorship, scholarship and enterprise grant opportunities for people with bleeding disorders in developing countries. HPWS are helping over 4,000 patients as the estimated patients are around 20,000 in Pakistan, where as the annual general meeting was attended by 150 guests.

Dr Tahira Zafar, a founding member of the HPWS said that it was established in 1999 and has more than 1,000 members.

It is helping over 4,000 patients. The estimated patients are around 20,000 in Pakistan. It may be added that haemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. Patients also presented their life stories and discussed hurdles faced by them and how they overcame them.