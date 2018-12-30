Share:

BEIJING-The DC Comics superhero film "Aquaman" has continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office, for the third straight week, according to China Film News.

The film, starring Jason Momoa, who plays Khal Drogo in the popular TV series "Game of Thrones," has raked in more than 1.6 billion yuan (232.4 million U.S. dollars) since hitting Chinese screens on Dec. 7.

Second place went to animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which has taken in nearly 180 million yuan at the box office since its release on Dec. 21. Chinese comedy "Airpocalypse" came in third, earning around 85 million yuan on its debut weekend.

Another domestic comedy "Kung Fu Monster" took fourth place, generating more than 52 million yuan since hitting Chinese cinemas on December 21. Rounding out the top five was Hayao Miyazaki's animation "My Neighbor Totoro," which has taken in nearly 138 million yuan at the box office since its release on Dec. 14.