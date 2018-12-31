Share:

BADIN - Unopposed elected body of Badin press club for the year 2019, has been announced by chairman, election committee, Badin press club , Shad Altaf Memon on Sunday.

According to issued notification by the election committee, Tanveer Ahmed Arain was elected as unopposed president of the club for 3rd consecutive year while Malik Muhammad Illyas, vice president, Shoukat Memon, G.Secretary, Hameed Soomro, Joint Secretary, Anees-ur-Rehman Memon, Finance Secretary and Abdul Majeed Mallah were unopposed elected office bearers for the year 2019.

While committee has also announced unopposed elected members of the working committee including Sawan Khaskheli, Allah Rakhio Naeem Mallah, Abdul Latif Zargar, Muhammad Siddique alias Dodo Panhwar, Noor Hassan Solangi, Abdul Hussain Soomro, Malik Danish Illyas, Muhammad Ali Buledi and Sarang Latif Junejo.

On the other hand, an oath taking ceremony was also organized in Badin press club and addressing the ceremony Tanveer Ahmed Arain, newly unopposed elected president of the club said he has always rendered his services for the betterment and welfare of the journalists. He said he has assisted and supported journalists for the cause of free, fair and impartial journalism.

Tanveer Arain said journalists of Badin press club have laudable services to meet the assignments and highlighted the voice of poor,helpless and down-trodden people and such enthuastic efforts to be continued in future.