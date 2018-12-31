Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan emerged as title winners in the 3rd Pakistan Blind Cricket Super League (PBSL) 2018 as they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 20 runs in the final played at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to information available here, Balochistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Balochistan built their innings slowly but steadily. Balochistan captain Badar Munir played brilliantly and remained unbeaten on 125 runs off 74 balls while Muhammad Akram contributed significant 33. Balochistan finished their innings at 189 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Matiullah took two wickets for KPK.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started their innings well and were ahead of the run rate required till 10th over. They were placed well with 100 runs in 10 overs, but the 11th over changed things for Balochitsan as KP lost two quick wickets and lost the grip on the match. Tight bowling and good fielding restricted KP to 169 runs and Balochistan won the final by 20 runs. Badar Munir grabbed three wickets while Muhammad Akram claimed two. For his brilliantly bowling performance, Badar Munir was declared man of the match.

Hyderabad Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. They also handed over the best players of the tournament awards to Riasat Khan in B1 category, Badar Munir in B2 category, Muhammad Akram in B3 category and best wicketkeeper award to Nisar Ali.