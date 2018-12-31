Share:

The Punjab government has not, as the Lahore High Court was told, decided to hold Basant, but is inclined in that direction. If indeed it is held, it would provide just another example of Imran Khan and the PTI government following the agenda of the previous military government, that of Pervez Musharraf.

Musharraf did not re-hold Basant, though he did say that as it earned the country foreign exchange, it should be allowed. He was referring to the many visitors from India, who came to the city at this time of the year, with money to burn. Getting dollars is important for Pakistan, but earning them from Indians is almost as daring as eating beef. Of course, that there was a cost in terms of children’s lives lost by twine cutting their throats should not be lost sight of. I wonder how much foreign exchange justifies one child bleeding to death, let alone dozens.

The foreign exchange plea could also be used for the kiddie porn ring in Kasur, who probably had paedophile customers in the West, who would have paid much-needed dollars. It couldn’t be used about the Peshawar Army Public School shootings, and the implication that the APS victims somehow deserved life, and Basant victims could be sacrificed for foreign exchange, is somehow insulting. And let’s not talk about any tie-ins with Zainab. That would be too painful.

The argument that the Punjab government would ensure that no deaths occurred does not wash, because it shouldn’t be forgotten that the ban was imposed only after everything else had been tried. True, one can remember a time when only a few used the glass-coated twine from India. The proliferation of glass-coated twine started when people started to make it here. As did the deaths of children. Sure. Imran Khan may, like the late Jehangir Badar, want to be photographed while firing a celebratory burst from a Kalashnikov, or maybe Usman Buzdar, but they should remember that there will be deaths. Nobody wants to kill kids when they use glass-coated twine; they want to bring down other kites. They should also remember that it’s not just twine deaths; a kid just has to get himself killed when he falls off a roof while chasing a kite, for everyone to fall on them like a ton of bricks. And yes, I will be the first to say, “I told you so.”

However, it seems that down south, in Karachi, they don’t use glass-coated twine, but bullets. At least, it’s with bullets that motorbike riders killed MQM ex-MNA Ali Reza Abidi. Like all MQM activists, when Altaf’s control was broken, he was faced with the division of the MQM into three pieces: two MQM factions and the Pak Sarzameen Party. And then one of the MQM factions broke into two. Ali Reza Abidi, who had founded a biryani business after doing an MBA from Boston University, had only recently retired from politics. After serving only one term in the National Assembly, he lost the election this year to PTI chief Imran Khan.

Zardari seemed more concerned with his own problems than with Abidi’s murder. I’m sure he was grieved, but in all fairness, he wasn’t a suspect. Others could be, especially the other MQM factions, but whoever was responsible, one thing should be clear that the Rangers operation there seems to be running out of steam. Because that wasn’t the only violence offered to political parties: There has been an attack on a Pak Sarzameen Party local office earlier, in which two workers were shot dead, and two others wounded. It seems that things in Karachi are going back to the old style of normal, giving Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah another headache, on top of the body blows he got after the Joint Investigation Team report to the Supreme Court, which traced the various benami accounts through which former President Asif Zardari got and moved around his ill-gotten gains.

If the JIT has got it right, those gains amounted to about Rs 200 billion in 104 accounts, and 172 individuals, who have been placed on the Exit Control List. Among those on the ECL were Omni group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed. They are accused of being Zardari’s facilitators, but have given the Supreme Court the stout denial of all allegations that PPP workers don’t seem to be making. To believe them, there’s a conspiracy afoot. Who is conspiring against whom?

It’s almost like the Pakistan cricket team. Look at the way they lost to South Africa in the 1st Test. Clearly, not just the captain, but the entire cricket team is engaged in a conspiracy against Imran.