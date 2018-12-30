Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday drove to the residence of PML-Q MPA Dr Ch Muhammad Afzal in Head Rajkan, Tehsil Yazman to offer condolence over the death of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise Ch Afzal's mother.

PML-Q District General Secretary Ch Tariq Majeed told The Nation that earlier Federal Minister for Housing & Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema hosted a breakfast in the honour of the Punjab CM which was attended by PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik, MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, PML-Q MPA Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) Mubashar Hussain besides several UCs chairmen and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, the federal minister, MNA Farooq Azam and other lawmakers drew attention of the CM toward the long-standing demand for the restoration of provincial status of Bahawalpur.

PTI MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi highlighted problems being faced by people of his constituency PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

The PML-Q district general secretary informed that Sardar Usman Buzdar was driving his vehicle and was accompanied by Punjab Food Minister Ch Samiullah.