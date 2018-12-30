Share:

NEW YORK-Renowned Chinese artist Tan Dun's Cello Concerto: Intercourse of Fire and Water will make its US premiere at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Sunday.

The works of the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer and conductor will be performed by Chinese soloist Jing Zhao when The Orchestra Now, conducted by Tan, begins its third Rose Theater season at Jazz on Sunday.

The concert also includes another Tan Dun work: Passacaglia: Secret of Wind and Birds, commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2015 for the National Youth Orchestra of the United States. The music draws on forms from East and West, ancient and modern, and incorporates birdsong produced by smartphone.

The orchestra is a group of more than 60 vibrant young musicians from countries including the United States and China, who share a mission to make orchestral music relevant to 21st-century audiences. It was founded by conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein in 2015 as a master's degree program at the Bard College in New York.