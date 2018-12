Share:

BEIJING:-A Chinese pop singer was detained in a drug bust on Monday in the country's capital, Beijing police announced Wednesday. The 43-year-old singer surnamed Chen and a 25-year-old woman surnamed He were detained in a residential community in Beijing's Shijingshan District on Monday. The police also seized 7.96 grams of methamphetamine and 2.14 grams of cannabis at the site. Chen's urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine while He's tested positive for cannabis, the police said.