Rawalpindi - The citizens have called the authorities concerned including Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to launch a special campaign against pressure horns. Amjad, a student, talking to APP said, pressure horns illegally installed in private vehicles particularly public service vehicles including vans, pickups and taxis are creating noise pollution.

He said, despite the rules banning use of pressure horns, these continue to play with the ear drums of the citizens.

Abid, another citizen said that the authorities should give attention towards the physiological and psychological havoc being played by the brutal use of pressure horns by the motorists.

Although, the use of these horns is strictly prohibited in silence zones, near hospitals, residential areas and educational institutions, yet the drivers particularly of public service vehicles and those riding bikes, honking pressure horns and it has become a normal activity in the city.

This not only shows their impatience but also their sheer insensitivity towards the rights of others.

According to medical experts, noise pollution could cause serious health problems like irritation, hypertension, tinnitus, sleeping disorder and paralysis.

However, on the city roads, the motorists are using such horns that otherwise should not be used even in big vehicles.

Though the relevant laws exist but still the concerned authorities appear to be least bothered to implement them.

Periodically, the campaigns are launched by the police department for implementation of traffic rules but the desired results could not be achieved particularly to remove pressure horns from vehicles.

The authorities should launch a vigorous and incessant campaign against the use of pressure horns and impose heavy fines on their users to purge the city roads and surroundings.

Police should show same kind of commitment, the one exhibited by Islamabad Traffic police over the use of helmets by motorcyclists. Rashid, a school teacher said that awareness campaigns should also be launched especially on the print and electronic media over the harmful effects of pressure horns.