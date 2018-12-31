Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe cold wave on Sunday.

Experts have predicted the prevailing cold wave and foggy conditions to persist during the next 24 hours.

Experts are seeing respite from the prevailing foggy conditions as westerly wave is likely to give rainfall of varying intensities for parts of the country on Tuesday/Wednesday and the second one on Friday/Saturday.

The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense to moderate fog hampered vehicular movement on important intercity roads including Motorway and National Highway. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. Motorists left with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. The police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling from evening to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure functioning of wipers and drive at slow speed.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Lesser period of sunshine due to dense fog, snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 14 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded -10C, Astore -09C, Gilgit -07C, Bagrote and Kalam -05C, Dir -04C and Rawalakot-03C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 02C.

Excessive usage of heaters to cope with severe cold led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next couple of days.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.

As per the experts, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday evening/night that will grip upper parts on Tuesday. It will be followed by another westerly wave on Friday. Under the influence of these weather systems, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad during Tuesday/Wednesday.

More rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions from Friday to Sunday. Dense foggy conditions are likely to subside during the period.