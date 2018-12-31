Work on the construction of Mohmand Dam will start next month.
A spokesman of Water and Power Development Authority told Radio Pakistan Peshawar Correspondent the dam will be completed at a cost of three hundred and nine billion rupees by 2024.
On completion, it will generate eight hundred megawatt electricity besides bringing more than seventeen thousand acres’ barren land under cultivation.
The Dam will also solve the problem of water scarcity in Mohmand and adjacent districts, in addition, to help in overcoming