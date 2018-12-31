Share:

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the capacity to create 1.2 million jobs.

According to details, the Chinese Embassy issued details related to the status of CPEC and shared that, over the course of five years, 11 projects have been completed while 20 projects are in pipeline.

The total investment on CPEC projects worth $18.9 billion. The embassy told that the ongoing 20 projects are related to energy, infrastructure, Gwadar port and industrial sectors. Further, seven energy projects have been completed which are generating 6900 megawatt electricity, the spokesperson of the Embassy added.

About 75,000 Pakistanis benefited from employment opportunities from this venture, as per the Chinese official.

Moreover, the spokesperson apprised that the projects of CPEC are short-term, mid-term and long-term which will be completed by 2020, 2025 and 2030 respectively.

Regarding infrastructure projects, the report said currently three projects are under construction. It said CPEC is the largest and most comprehensive project under Belt and Road Initiative, besides being of great political, economic and social significance both to China and Pakistan.