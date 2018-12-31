Share:

Bangladesh's ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has emerged a winner in his country’s parliamentary elections, becoming the first active cricketer to become a member of parliament.

Mortaza, who contested the polls on Awami League’s ticket, won by a landslide from the Narail-2 constituency with 274,418 votes, as per the unofficial counting, making up over 96 percent of the share, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The 35-year old is the second national cricket team captain after Naimur Rahman Durjoy to become an MP, and the first active player to achieve the honour.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was declared the landslide winner Monday of an election marred by deadly violence that the opposition slammed as "farcical" and rigged. Her ruling Awami League party and its allies won 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament, with the main opposition securing only six seats.

Mortaza has already retired from T20 international cricket and has not played a Test match since 2009.

His die-hard attitude off the pitch — he has had seven operations on his knee — and on-field expressions of patriotism have made him a popular icon in the country. He also won plaudits as captain, guiding the cricket minnows to their first World Cup quarter-final in 2015.