The culprits behind the assassination of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi have still not been arrested, police said on Monday.

According to police officials, more time is required to arrest the culprits behind the assassination of the ex-MQM leader and raids were being conducted.

Earlier, it was said that police had apprehended a man during a raid near the Star Gate area of the metropolis and three more suspects were arrested on the identification of the arrested suspect.

On Tuesday, Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Abidi s car on Khayaban-e-Ghazi Street in DHA neighbourhood, divulged Station House Office Gizri Asad Mangi.