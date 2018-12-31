Share:

LAHORE - Descon, IPC, ICI Pakistan and Honda notched up contrasting victories in the Premier Super League here at two different venues. In the first match at Township Whites Ground, IPC defeated 3D Modelling by 23 runs. IPC set 199-run target which 3D Modelling couldn’t chase and could score 171. IPC’s Imran Nasarullah slammed 66 and was awarded man of the match. In the second match at Township Whites ground, Descon edged out Jazz by 23 runs. Descon scored 120-4 and in reply, Jazz could score 97. Descon captain Faheem Butt bowled exceptionally and grabbed four wickets to earn man-of-the-match award. In the first match at Race Course Ground, ICI Pakistan overpowered UBS XI by 61 runs. ICI Pakistan posted 203-4 and in reply, UBS XI could score only 142. Zohaib Shahid smashed 100 runs to earn player of the match award. In the second match at Race Course Ground, Honda outlasted Akzonobel by six wickets. Akzonobel slammed 126 and in reply, Honda chased the target losing four wickets. Honda’s M Asim got 3 wickets and hit 28 to bag man-of-the-match award.