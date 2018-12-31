Share:

ISLAMABAD - Golden girl Amna Wali won both slalom and giant slalom categories of the Sadia Khan Cup while GB Ski Association (GBSA) clinched the Sadia Khan Ski Cup 2018 at PAF Ski Resort Naltar on Sunday.

Base Commander PAF Base Kalabagh, Air Commodore Asim Ijaz was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while a large number of civil and military officials were present at the ceremony. The chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the winners of the tournament in different disciplines.

Another important event was the introduction of the sport of figure skating for the first time in history of Pakistan, where 11-year-old Mallar from Dubai showcased some extremely elegant and swift moves of figure skating, surprising the audience with her jaw-dropping performance. A foreign coach has also been hired by the Winter Sports Federation (WSF) to teach the basics of figure skating to the local kids, university and college students.

The WSF announced to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the skiers and enthusiasts from southern chapter and develop ice skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and KP region. Skiers of different ski associations from across the country participated in the championship. A large number of skiers and ski enthusiasts from different parts of the country came to witness the championship in an icy cold environment.

In the Sadia Khan Cup slalom category, Amna Wali won gold, Iman Shahzad silver and Ramsha Shahzad bronze. In giant slalom category, once again Amna Wali won gold, Ummama Wali silver and Ramsha Shahzad. In children ski competition girls’ slalom, Khusheem Sahiba won gold, Adeeba Alam silver and Seema Jan bronze. In giant slalom, Khusheem Sahiba won gold, Adeeba Alam silver and Seema Jan bronze. In cat-II slalom, Fatima Ali won gold, Sonia Afzal silver and Mishal Sajjad bronze.

In giant slalom, Sonia Afzal won gold, Fatima Ali silver and Mishal Sajjad bronze. In children ski competition boys cat-I salom, Muhammad Arshad won gold, Saifullah silver and Zubair bronze. In giant slalom, Abdul Razzaq won gold, M Arshad silver and M Jamil bronze. In cat-II slalom, Ali Abbas won gold, Shah Zaman, silver Muhammad Sher bronze.

In giant slalom, Ali Abbas won gold, Shah Zaman silver and Altaf Hussain bronze, in second snowboarding competition girls, Fatima Nadeem won gold, Sara Nadeem silver and Khadija bronze. In second snowboarding competition boys, Muhammad Iqbal won gold, Hamza Masood silver and Liaqat Ali bronze.