KASUR-The owner of a local restaurant died of cardiac arrest after a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed the eatery for serving unhygienic meals to customers on Sunday.

It was reported here that five persons including Razab and Atif Ali of Muzaffargarh, Shabbir Ahmed of Lahore, Tariq of Faisalabad, and Abdul Jabbar of Elahabad were hospitalised after being served unhygienic meals at Shaukat Hotel. Police and the PFA were informed of the incident, and a PFA team sealed Shaukat Hotel.

Eatery owner Malik Shaukat suffered cardiac arrest and was shifted to hospital, but he could not survive. His family protested against the PFA, and they held the PFA responsible for the death of their beloved.

MAN, GIRL DIE IN

SEPARATE INCIDENTS

A man and a girl died in separate incidents, police said. Meezan Ali died after he came under the wheels of a tractor-trolley while crossing Aroosa Bail Manga Road.

On the other hand, a girl committed suicide allegedly over a domestic issue. Asma Bibi, a resident of Chak 24, argued with someone at home and ended life by consuming toxic chemical. Police have completed medico-legal formalities.