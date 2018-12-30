Share:

ROJHAN-Eight members of a same family including three children and four women died when a truck collided head-on with a car here on Indus Highway near Rojahn, district Ranjapur, Sunday morning.

The police and Rescue 1122 officials confirmed the gruesome accident occurred on Indus Highway due to speeding. The policemen and rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted to the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Rojhan for medico-legal formalities. According to police, the ill-fated family belonged to Sindh.

According to rescuers, the dead persons included a male, four female persons and three children. The truck driver also sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

The police and rescuers said that the accident occurred when the truck rammed into the car due to speeding. The police have impounded the truck and initiated further probe into the incident.

It is to be mentioned here, in the current month of December eight accidents have occurred on Indus Highway Rojhan section so far. These accidents have claimed dozen of precious lives. The people have demanded the Punjab government to turn the Indus Highway into dual carriageway from DG Khan to Kashmor to check the deadly accidents.