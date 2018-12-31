Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have recovered explosive laden motorbike and hand-grenades during a raid at drug den located in PIB Colony, here on Sunday.

According to police, an intelligence based raid was conducted by PIB police at a drug den located in Sukhiya Goth, PIB Colony when drug dealer Darwaish and his comrades were resort indiscriminate firing on police, in retaliation, police also fired back during the exchange of firing the drug peddlers lobbed a hand-grenade on police and managed fled from the scene, fortunately, no loss of lives was reported in the explosion.

Police said that after the explosion heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and entered the drug den and recovered two hand-grenades and a motorbike loaded with explosive material. Later, police called Bomb Disposal Squad to defuse the bomb plant in motorbike. After the completion of raid, DIG East Zone Amir Farooqui reached at the spot and informed the media that police has a intelligence report about the presence of a suspicious vehicles loaded with explosive material.

“Police during the raid recovered 10kilograme explosive laden motorbike that also contained steel nails”, DIG added. DIG Amir Farooqui said that the explosive laden bike would have to be used for terror activity on the eve of New Year night.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police, Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam in a statement, appreciated the quick response of police on intelligence report and recovery of explosive and defused the material on the spot during effective search operation. IGP Kaleem Imam also announced to reward money for the police team and Bomb Disposal Squad while appreciation certificate would also presented to them.