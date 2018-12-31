Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry 's visit to Karachi has been postponed, the Press Information Department said in a statement on Monday.

The minister was scheduled to arrive in Karachi today evening, as rumours of governor’s rule and calls for resignation of the provincial chief minister heat up the political atmosphere in Sindh.

Chaudhry was to meet allies and like-minded leaders in a bid to extract maximum support from the lawmakers to outnumber PPP representatives in the provincial house, as reports of change of leadership continue to make the rounds.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accelerated efforts to seek allies in Sindh over the weekend. High-level leaders including Governor Imran Ismail, State Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi and Haleem Adil Sheikh met with local lawmaker Ali Gohar Mehar on Sunday to discuss the political dynamics of the province.

Chaudhry, however, dismissed rumours of imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh and abolishment of the 18th Amendment.

In a TV interview, the information minister said his party wanted Syed Murad Ali Shah to step down as chief minister because he had been named in the JIT report in the mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

However, there would neither be governor’s rule in Sindh, nor the federal government would abolish the 18th Amendment, Chaudhry clarified.

“Everyone knows what Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did. PPP and PML-N should support fair investigation,” he said, adding that the Sindh government should reciprocate and cooperate in investigation in the money laundering case.