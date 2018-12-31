Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSAHFA) has destroyed over 700,000 edibles unfit for human consumption since its inception in March 2018, says annual report of the authority issued here Sunday.

The nine months (March-Dec 2018) report covered activities of the authority formally started in March 2018 in seven districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DIKhan, Abbotbad and Swat.

Provision of clean and standard food to the people remained the top priority of the authority which started formal functioning under the supervision of first Director General Riaz Khan Mehsud.

In nine months period, the authority destroyed over 700,000 edible items thus saving the people from using commodities not fit human consumption.

The annual reports stated that the authority issued improvement notices after checking more than 2100 business centers and hotels. Moreover the authority sealed over 1100 shops, 2659 bakeries, 740 schools, and 1230 hotels over unhygienic condition.

In a major action, the authority destroyed 20000 rotten eggs being supplied to the bakeries, destroyed 600 kg China salt and 10,000 substandard curry powder. Over 600 kg adulterate milks destroyed in DIKhan.

Over 4000 food handlers were provided training in seven districts of the province under the Authority training program. As many as 1200 volunteers worked shoulder to shoulder with the authority officials.