KARACHI - At least four people died and three others were injured in a separate road mishaps in different areas of the metropolis on Sunday.

Police said that the first road mishap took place near New Sabzi Mandi Karachi where an over speeding passenger bus hit a rickshaw. Two people died in the accident.

Meanwhile, two people died and three others were injured collision between in different areas.

Motorways Police said that most of the accidents take place due to wrong U-turns. It said that a letter has also been written to City District Government Karachi to minimize the U-turns which often result in loss of precious lives.