TOBA TEK SINGH/GUJRANWALA-A car rammed into a tree on Qadri Darbar Road at Gojra; resultantly, the car driver died and three others were injured.

Police said that the deceased, Abdur Rehman, 20, was on his way Gojra from Faisalabad along with his friends - Osama, Abubakar and Umer when the car they were in rammed into a tree.

As a result, all four were injured seriously and rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where Abdur Rehman succumbed to his injuries while all other three were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

In another accident at Gojra, a bus ran over a motorcycle. As a result, a woman Rani Bibi died and two others were injured seriously. Deceased woman Rani Bibi and injured persons Riaz and Saeeda Bibi were returning from Jhang to their village Chak 429 JB on Gojra-Jhang Road when a Faisalabad- bound bus from Jhang hit their bike.

They were wounded and rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where Rani Bibi succumbed to her wounds while the condition of both others was stated to be stable.

In Gujranwala and Wazirabad, two persons died in road accidents. It was reported that Aslam, a resident of Aalam Chowk, along with his friend was going on a motorcycle when near Awan Chowk a speeding car hit them.

Resultantly, Aslam died on the spot while his friend received injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital. In another incident, a 27 years old woman was crushed to death by a train while crossing the railway line near Noor Shah Wali Darbar.