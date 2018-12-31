Share:

Ambassador of France in Pakistan, Marc Barety has said his country is keen to develop strong business contacts with Pakistan, and also focusing on the promotion of the small and medium enterprises in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while giving a message on the occasion of the start of 2019 New Year celebrations.

Ambassador said the year 2018 marked the enhanced cooperation between France and Pakistan and bilateral resolve to explore new opportunities to further our relationship.

As we round up year 2018 we remember the visit of Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, to Pakistan in July in connection with 13th round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

A delegation of six major companies of France visited Karachi in September to explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

French and German embassies in Islamabad jointly organized the musical tour of “Stradivaira” in different cities of Pakistan.

French Senator and President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in Senate, Allizard Pascal participated in the Standing Committee meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Gwadar in October.

Embassy of France in Pakistan stands committed to boost further our bilateral relationship in 2019.

An important delegation of renowned French universities will visit Pakistan in April 2019 as part of our resolve to increase our contributions towards higher education in Pakistan.

Our economic agenda for Pakistan includes the visit of bilateral trade commission of ministerial-level and the visit of French companies led by French Business Council and the largest French Chamber of Commerce in Middle East based in Dubai.

The French Alliances in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will continue to play important role in furthering our cultural cooperation in the country he added.