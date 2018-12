Share:

OKARA: The birthday of Great Mirza Ghalib was celebrated here. The Moghal Welfare Society (MWS) held a function to commemorate the birth anniversary of great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. Famous singer Ustad Mubarak sang the verses from Ghalib's poetry which enthralled the participants. Columnist Salman Qureshi, in his speech, threw light on the personality and different aspects of the life of Ghalib and his role as a poet.