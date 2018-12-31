Share:

The government has reduced petroleum prices for the next month.

According to details, the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by 4.86 and 4.26 rupees per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene have been decreased by 0.52 while the rate of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced by 2.16 rupees per liter.

The new prices of petrol will be 90.97 rupees per liter, Hi-Speed Diesel 106.68 rupees, Kerosene Oil 82.98 rupees while the price of Light Diesel Oil will be 75.28 rupees per liter.

The new prices will take effect from midnight.