MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK’s Founder President late Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan’s grandson Hassan Khalid Ibrahim Khan, candidate of JKPP, has won the keenly-contested bye-election to the vacant seat in his parent constituency (LA 19 – Poonch-3) of AJJK Legislative Assembly, held on Sunday with a clear margin.

AJK’s ruling PML (N) and PPP (AJK Chapter’s) Candidates Tahir Anwar and Sardar Yaqoob Khan respectively suffered defeat in the polls. Hassan defeated his nearest rival Sardar M Yaqoob Khan, nominee of PPP (AJK), ex President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Sardar Tahir Anwar, candidate of AJK’s incumbent ruling PML (N) AJK Chapter and a former minister of AJK besides other three candidates, unofficial results issued by Returning officer LA-19, Poonch III, issued on Sunday evening said.

The victorious Hassan of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party secured 17590 votes against his nearest rival Sardar Yaqoob of PPP AJK who bagged 16776 votes.

The sitting AJK ruling PML (N) party’s candidate Tahir Khan remained third obtaining 10255 votes.

Three other candidates who suffered defeat in the elections include Liaqat Hayat (2083 votes), Ajmal Afser (761 votes) and Naveed Asghar got 338 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the 5-time elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan due to brain haemorrhage, father of the triumphant Hassan Ibrahim Khan few months back.

Syed Nishaat Hussain Kazmi, Central Secretary General of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party and other central leaders of the party have felicitated the population of AJK in general and the constituency in particular for the historic success of Hassan Ibrahim Khan in the election.