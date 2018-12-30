Share:

NAROWAL-PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is a major security threat. “No one can stop value of rupee for 4 years artificially. Rupee is receiving kicks like football today. And PM says he does not know how the rupee value fell. Such PM is threat to national security”, he said this while addressing foundation day ceremony of PML-N here Sunday. He said that the incumbent PM has given the gift of inflation to the nation and people are now praying for his departure, adding that Imran Khan is still standing on container.

Responding to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said that ears should not be lent to statements of Fawad Chaudhry as he had become loudspeaker of his party. He questioned “if this is state of Madina where friends of rulers are being favoured.”

“We have not sought NRO from Imran Khan but NRO has been given to Aleema Khan,” the PML-N stalwart asserted.

He underlined that Pakistan was dismembered by weakening Muslim League and 1971 tragedy bears witness to it.

“Nawaz Sharif is sepoy of Quaid-e-Azam who infused a new spirit in Muslim League,” he remarked. He said that no one can create a crack in PML-N. “If someone steps out of this caravan then he will become Chaudhry Nisar,” he claimed. Ahsan Iqbal argued that the Nawaz government has not come to end for not accepting the advice of Ch Nisar. “But the PML-N was punished for committing the sin of making the country impregnable and forming CPEC,” he claimed.

He alleged that World Bank and IMF had praised national economy during the PML-N government but conspiracies were woven and PTI which had lost by polls was given victory. He quoted opinion polls surveys prior to general elections, saying all surveys were strongly indicating that PML-N is again coming to power in general election but PML-N was overthrown from power through undemocratic conspiracy. He went on to say Pakistan army and people of Pakistan achieved success in war on terror while Pervez Musharraf fought the war for dollars and Nawaz Sharif fought the war for sake of nation.