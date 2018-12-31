Share:

Lahore - The local equities plunged as political noise created panic among investors during the week. The KSE100 index declined by 2.8 percent WoW, to 37,167 level, as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing money laundering submitted its report to the apex court on fake accounts that were laundering Rs42bn.

This was followed by the federal government placing some 172 names, including important members of a mainstream political party, under the Exit Control List (ECL). However, participation increased during the week with average daily turnover increasing to 110mn shares (+5 percent WoW), while traded value rising to US$36mn (+6 percent WoW). Mutual Funds turned out as the broader net seller with a cumulative net selling of US$6.2mn during the week, followed by Insurance with net selling of US$2.2mn.

Investors’ concerns on the economic front stayed put where newsflows regarding tough conditions from the IMF and declining forex reserves outweighed optimism that could have streamed from (1) UAE pledging US$3bn to Pakistan’s reserves and (2) government launching diaspora and Panda bonds. Moreover, news flows regarding discontinuation of power generation through furnace oil took the Refineries down by 7 percent WoW.

Apart from that, other heavy weight sectors such as Cement (-5 percent WoW) and Autos (-4 percent WoW) added to the index correction. Other key news during the week were (1) government is considering tax incentive for auto expansion project, (2) the two gas companies have been allowed to recover up to 2.6 percent UFG, (3) government announced the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) under which deposits to GDP ratio would likely be enhanced to 55 percent , (4) government raised Rs19.66bn through bond auction with 3-yr/5-yr/10-yr bond cut off yields at 12.2 percent /12.7 percent /13.1 percent , respectively and (5) government reiterated to rationalize tariffs to promote industrialization.

Experts said that the index continued its downward trend this week as the index lost 1,084 points (or -2.83 percent), closing at 37,167 level. Investors were left dejected due to several factors this week, including a US$591mn decline in the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves, strong political tension in the country and weak macro indicators.

Sector-wise the worst performers were Commercial Banks, Oil & Gas Exploration companies, Cements and Fertilizers as they ate away 901 points, cumulatively. While on the other hand Tobacco and Pharmaceuticals offered the market some respite, gaining 102 points, cumulatively.

Foreigners’ selling for the week was US$1.1mn vs. US$12.2mn in the previous week. This was their 34th week of consecutive selling. Among local investors’, mutual funds were also net sellers of US$6.2mn, while Banks and Individuals were net buyers of US$7.5mn, cumulatively.

The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by US$591mn to US$7.5bn on Dec 21, the data released showed. The federal cabinet approved a strategy to issue so-called ‘Panda bonds’ in the Chinese market to raise foreign exchange from global markets, though the size of the issue has not been released at the moment. The bonds will be denominated in Chinese yuan.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the names of all 172 accused in multi-billion rupee fake accounts scam on the exit control list. The list includes Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto, CM Murad Ali Shah and several Sindh ministers.

As per a news report, Vendors from the auto sector are claiming a recession in their sector, which they claim has lost over 12,000 jobs in the last three months, with another 50,000 jobs on the line. But the data for production and sales of automobiles and motorbikes released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) covering the last five months paints an altogether different picture.

Units in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) have been experiencing extremely low gas pressure during the last three months thereby crippling production activity and export orders which have to meet shipping schedule for timely delivery to foreign buyers.

In a complete contrast to the tradition of taking decision at the constitutional forum of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) unanimously, the PTI led government has set aside the objections raised by Sindh over sale of two RLNG power plants in a bid to raise around US$2bn within the current financial year.