MELBOURNE - After rain consumed the whole of the first session, it took India just 4.3 overs in the second to get the final two wickets and wrap up a 137-run win over Australia at Melbourne on Sunday, 30 December and go 2-1 up in the series.

Resuming on 252/8, Australia needed 141 runs to win with just two wickets remaining on the final day of the third Test with the series tied at 1-1, and it was only a matter of when and not if India were going to pick out the final two wickets. As it turned out, they had to wait quite a while as persistent showers in the morning meant that no play was possible in the first session and an early lunch was taken. But the rain scare, forecast for days four and five, was short-lived as the game resumed in the second session and Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah made short work of it.

Bumrah got the prized wicket of Pat Cummins, whose half-century had led the Australian fight back in the second innings, by drawing the batsman’s outside edge and creating a simple catching chance for Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Cummins’ 63 was the highlight of the Australian innings as the No.8 faced 141 balls, batted for most parts of the third session on day four, and hit five fours and a six.

With one wicket remaining and victory in sight, Sharma came from the other end and bounced out Nathan Lyon, the last man for Australia, who edged the short ball to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, ending Australia’s innings at 261 to complete an emphatic win. Earlier on day four, India had declared their second innings on 106/8 after having declared their first on 443/7. Australia were bowled out for 151 in their first innings. Bumrah picked up nine wickets across innings and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Scorecard

INDIA 1ST INNINGS: 443-7 dec

AUSTRALIA 1st INNINGS: 151

INDIA 2ND INNINGS: 106-8 dec

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 258-8):

M Harris c Agarwal b Jadeja 13

A Finch c Kohli b Bumrah 3

U Khawaja lbw b Shami 33

S Marsh lbw b Bumrah 44

T Head b Sharma 34

M Marsh c Kohli b Jadeja 10

T Paine c Pant b Jadeja 26

P Cummins c Pujara b Bumrah 63

M Starc b Shami 18

N Lyon c Pant b Sharma 7

J Hazlewood not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb6, b2, w2) 10

TOTAL: (all out, 89.3 overs) 261

FOW: 1-6, 2-33, 3-63, 4-114, 5-135, 6-157, 7-176, 8-215, 9-261, 10-261.

BOWLING: Bumrah 19-3-53-3, Sharma 14.3-1-40-2, Jadeja 32-6-82-3, Shami 21-2-71-2, Vihari 3-1-7-0.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Paul Wilson (AUS)