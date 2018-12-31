Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police cricket team thumped Shalimar Cricket Academy (SCA) by 89 runs in a friendly cricket match played here at Police Headquarters Cricket Ground. Put into bat first, Islamabad Police scored 249-8 in 35 overs. Rana Adnan scored 50, Hamid Ali 45 and Ahmed Nawaz 33. Farhab Yousaf, Tahir and Hamza bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, SCA were bundled out for 160 in 32 overs, Tahir was the lone fighter for SCA, as he made 45, while none of the other batsmen could provide him much-needed support and stay at the crease. Hamid Ali was pick of ICT Police bowlers, as he grabbed 3-24, while skipper Ayub Awan and Zargham captured two wickets each conceding 20 and 23 runs each. Hamid Ali was declared man-of-the-match for his outstanding all-round performance.