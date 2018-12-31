Share:

TOKYO - The North Korean military tested in December telemetry equipment used for tracking launched intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) despite Pyongyang’s claims that the country has suspended missile-related tests, the Japanese Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper’s sources, North Korea tested radio wave detectors that are installed in ballistic missiles to allow the military to track the missiles’ speed, location and trajectory, the outlet reported, noting that such tests had often preceded Pyongyang’s ICBM launches.

The sources noted that the telemetry tests are an integral part of North Korea’s nuclear program development. Pyongyang has yet to comment on the media reports.

In late April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that the country would suspend its ICBM launches and missile tests ahead of the summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

In addition to this, during September’s inter-Korean summit, North Korea pledged to close its missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble nuclear facilities in Yongbyon. Pyongyang conducted its latest missile launch in November last year.