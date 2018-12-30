Share:

Jaundice, a serious disease in which substances not usually in the blood cause your skin and the white part of your eyes to turn yellow, is spreading in our beautiful country Pakistan. In Rahim Yar Khan several people lost their lives this year 2018. At least two people died because of jaundice while another was admitted in Sheikh Zayed hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. The number of casualties has crossed 110. Most of the governmental hospitals don’t have adequate facilities and medicine for treating such dangerous diseases, therefore, patients lose their precious lives.

Because of underground water, reusing syringes, pollution and lack of water filtration plants, this fatal disease is growing in the country quickly. The health department and specialists should not ignore this issue and they are requested to find out a solution for this fatal disease.

IA BALOCH,

Turbat, December 20.