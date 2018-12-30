Share:

WINDHOEK-South African artists, The Soil and Zonke, serenaded fans at the Windhoek Jazz Festival on Saturday, stretching well into the wee hours of Sunday morning. The South African duo played their melodies with live performing acts to the delight of more than 5,000 jazz enthusiasts at the annual event in the Namibian capital.

Though the performances were well mixed between Namibian and South African performers, the South Africans left an indelible mark on the Namibian music scene through their performances. "The Soil was beyond the usual. These guys are at another level," said Thandi Tsanga who watched the show.

The artists were also joined by local musicians, including Liz Ehlers and Elemotho who gave scintillating performances. Dananai Chiguvare who attended the event could not hide her joy. "I am absolutely ecstatic. This was a wonderful performance almost giving me tears of joy." There were also convincing performances from Namibian Saxophonist Suzy Eises who also played with a mixture of Namibian and South African band members.