LAHORE - Jamaat-i- Islami chief Sirajul Haq has summoned the central executive committee meeting of the party on January 4 at Mansoora. According to the JI Information Secretary, the meeting will approve the JI plan for the year 2019 besides discussing the latest political situation in the country. The JI chief will also announce the future plan of the JI on January six.

Meanwhile, Siraj said in a statement that gas crisis had worsened in the extreme cold weather and increase of LPG prices besides gas shortage was causing hardships for every household. He said the people who had plundered public money did not deserve any leniency. He said the nation and the JI wanted accountability of the corrupt and the recovery of their ill gotten money. He said that the present government also included people who had been in the PPP and the PML-N and were involved in loot and plunder. The JI chief said that the present accountability system was dividing the nation.

He said the government should not give an impression that the accountability was one sided and the NAB and the Supreme Court should also proceed against the remaining 436 persons named in the Panama leaks and the NAB should open around 150 cases of mega corruption lying with it.

He said that the names of all the corrupt persons should be put on the ECL.

He said the present government was talking of the state of Madina but was not ready to adopt that path. He said that as long as a leadership believing in the Pakistan ideology came to power, Pakistan could not become an Islamic welfare state.