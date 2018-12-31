Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said that governor rule would be damaging the province, asking the federal government to refrain from this act. Addressing a party meeting here, Mehanti said that the JI is going to organize the public campaigning from Karachi to Kashmore and the workers convention would be held at all districts headquarters. He said that their chief Senator Sirajul Haq and other top leadership would address the workers convention. The only way to put the country on path of prosperity is to make it Islamic welfare state, he added.

The JI leader was of the view that his party don’t want governor rule to be imposed but poverty, inflation and unemployment to be terminated. He demanded of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government to fulfill the promises it made before coming into power. “The JI would not support any unconstitutional act in the province and the governor rule won’t make good impact on the province,” said Mehanti. Separately, the JI Vice Chief Asadullah Bhutto felicitated the newly elected Karachi Press Club body (KPC) including the President Imtiyaz Khan Faran, Vice President Saeed Sarbazi.

He congratulated The Democrats on winning the KPC for the ninth consecutive time, saying that this victory shows that the journalist fraternity has the confidence in The Democrats leaderships.

Bhutto said that the KPC continued its tradition by holding this democratic act and hoped that the newly elected body would continue struggling for the freedom of expression and oppressed people of the society.