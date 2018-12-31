Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that Karachi Medical & Dental College is getting new heights with every new day.

The 6th convocation of Karachi Medical & Dental College would prove to be a new milestone for students of the college. Those who passed out this year should keep contact with new students.

The life has become more demanding these days and the student who excelled in any department must choose the same for his career. We all have to take this college to further improvement and progress. I hope that the graduates of KMDC would work for pride of their college and the country.

He said this while addressing as chief guest to the dinner held on the 6th convocation of the Karachi Medical & Dental College.

The principal of KMDC Dr Mehmood Haider, chairman social welfare Dr. Shah faisal, director finance Dr Rafi Murshid, Dr Nargis Shagufta, Prof Sabir, Prof Shiraz, Prof Nabeel, Dr Saqib, and others were also present in the program.

Students presented variety program on this occasion which were praised by the audience.

Outgoing and incoming students of the KMDC participated in this program. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that KMDC is one of the major medical institution in the city which have full trust and this institution has not only made great progress in the academic field but also got the distinction of an accredited educational institution as the faculty of this college have prominent professors and doctors in the field of medical and health.

He urged the students to get further excel in their field and make name for their institution.

Addressing the ceremony principal Dr Mehmood Haider said that we will make this college even better and thanked the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman for attending the occasion on the 6th convocation of KMDC.

He said that this college was established in 1991 and initially 50 students in MBBS got the admission here after which in 1993 10 students enrolled in the BDS and in 2012 the admissions raised to 250 and presently 1650 students are enrolled out of which 1250 are in MBBS and others in BDS. He said that 350 students who have completed their education are doing house jot in the college out of which 100 are in dental and 250 medical section.