Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) would be merged into Excise and Taxation department to generate more revenue and enhanced it performance. Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Sunday, he principally agreed to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority in Excise Department to generate more revenue and enhance its performance. The meeting was briefed regarding performance of Excise and Taxation Department especially tax recovery, license fee, new laws, punishment, responsibilities of Excise Department after 18th Amendment. The meeting was told that Narcotics department will be looked after by Excise Department. The meeting was told that Excise department will soon introduce smart card system in place of registration book of vehicles. Mahmood Khan emphasized strict punishment against ice drugs in Narcotics Control Act. He said the provincial government is taking solid steps to improve the performance of government departments in the province.