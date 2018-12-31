Share:

Rawalpindi - Citizens have been advised to get their votes registered besides ensuring registration of votes either at the present or permanent addresses mentioned in their CNICs by December 31. According to District Election Commissioner, Malik Saleem Akhtar, the ECP had provided a chance to the citizens to get their votes registered with the ECP as the ECP had announced Dec 31 as the last date for getting addresses changed in the voter list. The voters who want their votes to be registered on their temporary address or get it changed from their temporary to permanent address could avail the facility by the deadline. As per new election laws, a person will be considered to be resident of an electoral area mentioned in the CNIC. According to clause 27 of elections Act 2017, this can be either the temporary or permanent address given in the CNIC, he added. The forms for correction/change of address tagged “form-21” are available on the ECP website or can be obtained from the office of district election commissioner in every district.

He informed that the proposed changes have become necessary as the sub-clause added to the provision to help hold July 25 elections would expire on December 31. On expiry of this time period, all voters registered in electoral rolls at addresses other than the ones given in their CNICs would be struck off.

The ECP might shift them to their permanent addresses if they fail to give any option. To a question he said, the law, however, exempts government servants giving them option to get registered in the area of their current posting. All such voters who would need to change their address would have to submit duly filled form-21 with the office of district election commissioner in person or through their authorized representative, he added.